By Gabriel Dike

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has extended the ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) by one month in protest against non-implementation of their demands.

The decision to extend the warning strike is contained in a circular dated April 21 and signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi and National President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim.

JAC said that it would take effect from today.

The circular addressed to branch chairmen of NASU and SSANU in public universities, recalled that JAC had directed non-teaching staff on March 25 and April 8 to embark on industrial action to force the government to meet their demands.

It reads: “Recall that the first warning strike for two weeks started on March 27th and extended for another two weeks on April 10th, which expire on midnight of Sunday, April 24th.

“Unfortunately, the government has kept mute and remain indifferent to the demands of JAC of NASU and SSANU.”

JAC disclosed that based on the feedback received from the various branches on the resolutions conducted, which backed the ongoing strike and other actions by the leadership, the strike has been extended by one month.

According to JAC, the strike continues pending when the government would have a change of heart and be disposed to the unions demands.

Adeyemi and Ibrahim revealed that the list of NASU and SSANU demands was presented to representative of Minister of Labour and Employment on March 1st and March 10th, 2022.

The implication of the extended warning strike meant that academic and administrative activities would be further crippled in the Nigerian university system.

Already, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently rolled-over its ongoing strike by eight weeks.

It would be recalled that on Friday, April 24, the NASU leadership staged a walk out on the Federal Government negotiation team.