By Moses Akaigwe

As the general lull in the auto market continues, it is not surprising that some new models are quietly introduced even without launches, while some are simply ushered in at very modest events.

But neither was the case with the sleek JAC J7, a new, charming sedan unveiled recently at a grand event held at Elizade Auto Land showroom, Ikeja, Lagos.

Introducing JAC J7 to guests at the launch, the managing director of Elizade Auto Land, Ademola Ade-Ojo, disclosed that the vehicle benefitted tremendously from the corporate relationship between JAC and Volkswagen.

According to him, “The acquisition of 75 percent of JAC by Volkswagen has helped to improve the design, quality, specification and overall experience of the passenger vehicles. The first set of car models birthed from this German-Asian infusion amongst , is the all new exclusive JAC J7.”

Ade-Ojo also announced a N1m discount offer for the first 10 customers to procure the vehicle immediately after the launch.

The event witnessed testimonials from different customers from the private and public sectors, chief among them being the representative of the Lagos State Government and the CEO of Coleman Technical Industries Limited.

Explaining the qualities that make JAC J7 tick, Head of Brand and Marketing Communication, Elizade Auto Land, Franklyn Okotie, stated: “The car is designed with an abundance of trailblazing features that harness the latest technological breakthroughs to move you from your take-off point to your destination in turbo-speed.

“J7 the sleek presents a sporty, waterfall intake grille as its unique front design and well detailed LED headlamps forming a stunning front appearance.

“JAC is offering the J7 with a unique threading rear backlight giving the car design a wider and sporty appearance with a streamlined hatchback body”.

Okotie further disclosed: “You don’t have an issue with boot space, as you can easily access it seamlessly. You don’t need to touch the key to open the trunk or the car doors, the censor button on your car key controls all the locking and unlocking features even while in your pocket.

“The state-of-the-art interior design is conceived for maximum comfort with quality leather seats and a dashboard that is classy and beautiful to behold. The car seat is spacious with very extended legroom and a second seat row that integrates with the trunk to provide adequate space to accommodate more luggage with a capacity of up to six suitcases at a time.

“The LCD cluster helps to change the display colors on the dashboard to red, gold, and blue with controls on the steering whilst the dynamic breathing and unique ambient light moves and changes colors with the rhythm of your music.

“This console also has a Digital multimedia kit, compatible with android and apple devices. Once your USB cable is plugged in, it allows you to control phone features”.

He added: “Imagine riding a car with a 1.5 turbo charged engine and a 4-cylinder composition that can take you to new heights at an optimum speed yet very economical fuel consumption. The car -stability/balance and spacious dimensions are second to none that you wouldn’t even notice the bump on the road.

“The cutting-edge 360 camera sensor of the J7 detects nearby objects and shows you clear pictures of your surroundings. You get to enjoy a wider look through the Panoramic Roof that opens all the way to give you a bird’s eye view of your surroundings.

“This function works well with your lane departure to prevent collisions with cars or objects coming behind or beside you making your driving smoother, safer, and more efficient. Enjoy soft life to the fullest, with the Cruise Control and Hill Start assistance”.

Even in the tightest Nigerian traffic, the JAC J7 fully understands the drill: It automatically activates a pause that helps the driver relax hislegs and put the car to a halt without moving the gears to neutral or park.

The car comes with a three years /100,000 kilometres warranty, with potentials of an increase to five years/150 kilometres. The JAC J7 Sleek is currently offered in two variants of Flagship and Luxury; with price tags ranging from about N17m to N19m plus.

The launch was graced by very important guests from the public and private sectors, as well as some celebrities

Remarkably, the founder and Chairman of Elizade Auto Land, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, was also present to witness the launch of the new sedan.

Chief Ade.Ojo, a renowned personality in the auto sector, commended the Managing Director of Elizade Auto Land, Ademola Ade-Ojo, who is his own first son, for the feat achieved by the company under his leadership in only nine years.

Ademola Ade-Ojo, who has led the company from inception, affirmed that the Chinese auto brand has come to stay, adding that the brand has won a lot of satisfied customers across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Nine years ago, when Elizade Auto Land took up the distributorship of JAC brand in Nigeria, the early models were subjected to tough road tests on different terrains across the varied geographical and topographical landscapes across the country, before being finally launched.

