With the partnership of JAC Motors (Elizade JAC Autoland), it promises to be a smooth and enjoyable ride when season 4 of the popular reality music show, The Voice Nigeria eventually kicks off.

Expressing his excitement over the company’s sponsorship of the show, Head, Brand Marketing & Development, JAC Motors, Franklyn Okotie, said it’s a great privilege to partner and contribute to talent development and growth of the music industry in Nigeria, because the company’s objectives align with that of The Voice Nigeria.

“The Voice Nigeria’s team members are people who understand what they are doing, and because of that serious-mindedness, we are properly aligned. Therefore, it is a great privilege for us. We recognise the impact of The Voice Nigeria in developing the Nigerian entertainment industry and we are proud to associate with this project.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We understand the huge talent in Nigerians and as our music and artistry are beginning to rule the world, the winner of The Voice Nigeria deserves nothing but the best of third-generation automobile, which JAC Motors offers,” he stated.

Okotie further noted that not only will JAC Motors be nurturing talents with its support for the show; it is also offering Nigerians a peep into its latest range of third-passenger vehicles and SUVs. “We are introducing third-generation passenger vehicles into Nigeria in partnership with Volkswagen. This platform is an opportunity to showcase our brand further for what we represent; connect better with Nigerians along their passion point; and importantly reward talent with the winner of this show going home deservedly as a pioneer owner of our third-generation state-of-the-art vehicle,” he emphasised.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Managing Director, Unity 1 Limited and executive producer, The Voice Nigeria, Akin Salami also expressed his delight with the growth of Nigeria’s music industry and JAC Motors’ generous support.

According to him, “The Nigerian music industry has grown a lot in the past 18 months, with Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy setting records globally. We believe the right thing for this industry is to discover and nurture talents, and we will continue to do so.

“We are pleased to have JAC Motors as automobile sponsor of the fourth season. They share our vision to continue providing a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage. With our exceptional sponsors, we are set to deliver a season as you’ve never seen before.”