By Moses Akaigwe

JAC Motors is extending the ongoing end-of-year promo on its N-series trucks with offers of free service or free comprehensive insurance on the 1-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton and 5-ton light duty trucks.

The promo which will run till the end of the year (or while stock lasts), started with JAC Motors offering existing and potential customers interested in purchasing the JAC T6 brand new pick-up trucks an additional T6 pick-up truck for freeupon the purchase of 12 units, in what is themed the 13th-month Pick-up Bonus offer.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The leading vehicle assembly company has now added the N-series range of trucks to the amazing Promo offers in an effort to make the Yuletide a lot more memorable for individuals and businesses seeking to acquire any of the light duty trucks.

“Remarkably, the ‘end-of-year’ freebie doesn’t end with the JAC T6 4X4 truck, we also have pocket-friendly offers on our range of light-duty trucks:the 1-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton, and 5-ton.”Franklyn Okotie,Head, Brand Marketing and Development, JAC Motors, disclosed while further breaking down the exciting offers to reward customers for their loyalty this Yuletide.,

“A customer who buys two units of any of the four HYPERLINK “https://jacnigeria.com/light-duty-truck-promo/”N-series truck models or a combination of them will get either complete Free Service up until the 2023, or get Comprehensive Insurance absolutely free”. He added.

“Our customers are the cornerstone of all our operations at JAC Motors, and we are always looking for ways to support and positively impact their lives. Therefore, offering them value in our own little waysis a priority.

“The deeper motive behind our offers of Free Servicing and Free Comprehensive Insurance covers is to help in some little ways, lift some of the heavy burdens that come with owning vehicles,off our customers to enable them focus on their core businesses while enabling durable mobility for Nigerians”. Okotie clarified.

Have you been thinking about getting trucks to start that business or adding to your fleet? Now is the perfect time to do so.With the JAC Motors year-end Promo,Nigerians canacquiring at pocket-friendly rates, rugged and durable assembled-in-Nigeria trucks that will boost their operations, while also driving away with peace of mind.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .