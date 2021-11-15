By Moses Akaigwe

For individuals and businesses desirous of owning trucks assembled by JAC Motors, Christmas has arrived quite early as the company has announced the launch of an end-of-year promo featuring attractive discounts and special service offers.

Beginning from November 2021, and running till the end of the year (while stock lasts), JAC Motors is offering a package of incentives to its existing and potential customers interested in purchasing its JAC T6 brand new pick-up and other vehicles in the N-series range of light-duty trucks.

Themed the 13th-Month Pick-Up Bonus offer, the package includes free servicing and repairs, free comprehensive insurance and an additional T6 pick-up truck for free.

The icing on the cake is that the vehicle assembly company will gift an extra JAC T6 pick-up truck to every customer that purchases of 12 units. The excitement of driving out of a JAC showroom with 13 T6 pick-up trucks for the price of a dozen is intended to make the Yuletide truly remarkable and memorable for its customers.

Giving more insight into the offer, the Head, Brand Marketing and Development, JAC Motors, Franklyn Okotie, stated, “Remarkably, the ‘end-of-year’ freebie doesn’t end with the JAC T6 4X4 truck. We also have pocket-friendly offers on the other four trucks: 1-ton, 3-ton, 4-ton, and 5-ton.”

“A customer who buys two units of any of the four models or a combination of the trucks, will get either complete servicing free up to the year 2023 or get comprehensive Insurance absolutely free.”

Explaining why JAC Motors is offering the unique end-of-year offers, Okotie said the company appreciates its customers for their patronage, stressing that this demonstrates that it is a caring brand even to potential buyers.

The Head, Brand Marketing and Development further remarked: “Our customers are the cornerstone of all our operations at JAC Motors and offering them value is a priority. This end of the year promo affirms that we are serious about assisting Nigerians to acquire rugged and durable assembled-in-Nigeria trucks that will boost their operations.

“The deeper motive behind our offers of free servicing and free comprehensive Insurance covers is to help in some little ways to lift some of the heavy burdens that come with owning vehicles, off our customers to enable them focus on their core businesses while enabling durable mobility for Nigerians.

“We care about our customers and all Nigerians at large. We are always looking for ways to support and positively impact their lives. We want to give customers a Yuletide filled with joy in our own little ways with these offers.”

He said the sweetener on the deal is that intending buyers get to test-drive any of the trucks they want to buy.

