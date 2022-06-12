From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has said that Prof Jachimike Adiele, the co-host of The FORUM, a public affairs programme on BOSS FM Radio, Owerri, who reportedly taken by unidentified armed men at the premises of the radio station located at the All Seasons Hotel on Saturday, was arrested by men of the state command, and not abducted.

A co-host of the FORUM programme, Miss Ijeoma Harriet, had raised the alarm on Facebook that Adiele had been abducted by unidentified gunmen.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

But in a statement by the spokesperson of the Police Command, Michael Abbattam, said that Jachimike Adiele was arrested by the police over a complaint reported to the command by a lady who had alleged that the professor had collected money from Her to give her a shop at Douglas market which he never did and had also refused to refund her the said N1.2 million.

The statement reads:

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .