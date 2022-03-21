By Oliver Okpala

Democracy is an ingenious, creative platform for plurality of ideas and choices. Embedded in this is the fact that it affords the people the opportunity to not just think outside the box but to also move outside the box and determine the direction of their country or whatever their space may be.

So, when talking about the importance of democracy, it is necessary to define it accurately. Simply put, democracy is popular sovereignty. In Abraham Lincoln’s words, it is the “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” At the heart of that definition is the concept of the population choosing a government through regular, free and fair elections.

A democracy and good governance scholar, Yashar Mamaghani, in a recent research, established that democracy revitalised good governance in over one hundred countries. Therefore, democratic practices assist good governance. Countries like Australia and Denmark experience the highest quality of governance with advanced, mature democracy.

So, clearly, there is a nexus between the level of a democracy and the quality of life of the people.

An article by Cartham House last year stressed the importance of democracy and spoke to the question of why it is the preferred form of government in the world.

For American journalist, Henry Mencken, democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.

One major thing that the #EndSARS saga achieved for Nigeria was youth and people-consciousness and awareness.

No nation can achieve its full potential without youth participation, especially at high and relevant levels.

This is why a young, vibrant Nigerian like Tien Jack Rich should be considered as we discuss the 2023 general election and the new direction it offers for our nation.

Jack Rich is one of the most influential Nigerian entrepreneurs. The popular philanthropist was born on January 28, 1975, into the family of Elder and Mrs. Teinbo Saturday Seliyefubara Jack-Rich in Rivers State. He is well known as the founder and president of Belemaoil.

Jack Rich lost his parents at the age of 10 but that did not stop him from achieving his set goals. He was able to take full responsibility as a young man without any guardian.

He is well educated, as he studied Petroleum Production Technology in Panola College, Cartage, USA, Business Administration at the University of Wales, and Business Management at the University of Applied Science and Management, Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

He has also obtained numerous fellowships and doctorate awards within and outside Nigeria.

Jack Rich was consistent in working hard and thereby founded J+G Global Gas & Oilfield Limited in 1998 and other subsidiaries, with the sole aim of providing oil and gas-related services. He eventually became the founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, the first indigenous oil exploration and production company in Nigeria to emerge from an oil-producing community in the Niger Delta.

Apart from being a businessman, Jack Rich has been able to give back to society through his foundation, where he has awarded scholarships to many students, with some having graduated from schools in Nigeria, Ghana, Ukraine, Canada, USA, Malaysia and so on.

As a philanthropist, he also provided drinking water for his community and has provided jobs for more than 3,000 Nigerian youths.

As a solid family man, Jack Rich Tein Jr. is happily married to Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich and their union is blessed with two children.

Jack Rich was conferred with the title of Sarkin Ruwan Hausa, meaning ‘Water Provider,’ by the Daura Emirate, as the people appreciated him for his humanitarian efforts in providing potable water for the Daura community in Katsina State.

From water projects to roads and also supporting some entertainers, Jack Rich spent huge resources during the COVID-19 lockdown as he distributed relief materials to many. His company, Belema Aid reconstructed and refurbished a 300-bed fully furnished isolation centre in Mabushi, Abuja.

He is also fully involved with funding a lot of non-governmental organisations and individuals.

Since Jack Rich has done so much in the private sector , it would be logical for Nigerians to support him to bring his business acumen, managerial sagacity and visionary disposition to bear in our national life at this critical time.

As an internationally recognised enterprenuer in the oil and gas field, there is no doubt that Jack Rich would quickly kick-start the process of transforming Nigeria into another China or Dubai, nation’s that have shown that everything rises and falls with leadership, as the late literary icon Chinua Achebe alluded.

Jack Rich’s vision for economic development and financial empowerment, particularly for youths, would be a great boost to the nation.

All over the world, when nation’s are at a crossroads in their critical points in history, men and women of vision take the unpopular path of radical choices.

This is what Jack Rich represents today in the nation’s political landscape, a clean break away from the regular politician with a lot of underhand interests and hangovers.

It is now left for Nigerians who are tired of many years of public governance mediocrity to say “enough is enough!” take the bull by the horns and give Jack Rich an opportunity to open a brand new leadership vista for Nigeria.

He should be allowed to lead the country from its parlous state to an Eldorado for the good of all Nigerians.

•Okpala, a political analyst, writes from Enugu