Jacobs Schools have concluded plans for her biennial Inter-house sports competition slated to hold today at Kajole-Orile, Ifo, Ogun State.

The Director of Studies, Jacobs Schools, Mrs. Bukky Sokunbi, said the competition promises to be one of the best organised in the anal of the school, just as she assured that arrangements have been out in place for students have some fun and to vie for honours.

Her words; “We are known for delivering excellence both in academics and sports at Jacobs Schools. So, I have no doubt in my mind that we are going to come out good today during the games.

“The Local Organising Committee has done a great job ahead of what we tagged mini-Olympics. I know the students and the houses have done a lot of preparations and are raring to go.”

Pink House, who is defending champions, will aim at retaining their title when they lock horns with Burgundy House, Olive House and Purple House at the fiesta.

Some of the events that would be competed for are; 100m Junior (boys and girls), 100m Senior (boys and girls), 200m Junior and senior, (boys and girls), 400m Junior and Senior, (boys and girls), High jump Senior and Junior (boys and girls), Shot put Senior (boys and girls) and 4x100m boys and girls.

Victorious houses and students will be awarded trophies, certificates and medals.