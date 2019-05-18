Amidst funfair, Jagamaster Distillers Ltd, a subsidiary of Madonna Liveth Ind. Ltd. has signed up handsome Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo a.k.a Nino as its brand ambassador.

With the agreement, the banker-turned-movie star will now be the face of the company’s brand, Jagaban Alcoholic Bitters and will feature in its promotional activities across the country.

Speaking at the event which took place in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Mr. Ajamma Emeka Gerald expressed gratitude to God and their numerous customers for supporting and making the company a frontline distilling company with high quality.

He said the company will not relent in its bid to continue to meet demands and satisfy their numerous customers in terms of quality products.

“Our company is known for producing quality beverages and we cannot offer less. Today, we are unveiling a very big brand, Jagaban Alcoholic Bitters, a quality alcoholic bitter with international standard.

“Jagamaster Distiller’s products always stand out in the market because of its quality, as the products are for mature minds and market. Our new product which is Jagaban Bitters, an alcoholic bitter, is a blend of herbs and roots, the product is the outcome of our research of many years, its recipes which are majorly herbs and roots are sourced from within and outside the country.

“There are lots of herbs and roots well known for boosting stamina, immune and performance enhancement, these are what we blended to come up with the smooth tasting bitter called “Jagaban Bitters”, he said.

Corroborating the CEO of the company, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Frank Oji, stated that the product is totally different from existing bitter products in the market because of its natural extract and the herbs and roots component which are good for well-being. He also said that Ninalowo was chosen as their brand ambassador because of his talent, reputation, career and exposure.

Expressing his gratitude, the Nollywood actor said: “I feel great and honoured. It’s an awesome feeling to be able to represent a great and quality brand like Jagaban Bitters, if you are yet to drink Jagaban Bitters, you are yet to drink the real bitter”.

The occasion was also well attended by many celebrities and Nollywood stars.