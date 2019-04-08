Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa has announced new additions to its PR team with Baxolile Msomi becoming the new Communications and PR Manager, and Tina Pienaar-Smit announced as the new PR and Sponsorship Specialist. The changes took effect from April 1.

Tina Pienaar-Smit has been a proud Jaguar Land Rover employee as Sponsorship Manager for nearly 11 years, and in that time has been instrumental in leading numerous projects, including sponsorships for the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb, Springbok and Stormers Rugby, two Rugby World Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2015, the Absa Cape Epic and the award-winning Two Icons Tour.

Tina will take over the day-to-day Public Relations operations from Izak Louw, who will return to his other passion, Product and Pricing after making a tremendous contribution to the PR team in the last year. Izak has put his extensive product knowledge to use with swift responses to technical queries, regular media liaisons and successful media launches of the Jaguar E-PACE and I-PACE.

Izak has been a key component of the communications team as Jaguar Land Rover embarks on an exciting new era of electrification, with his efforts helping to pave the way for the roll out of current and future technologies for both brands. Tina is looking forward to continuing the relationships Izak has built. Any regular media queries, proposals or big ideas previously fielded by Izak can now be directed toward Tina.

Baxolile Msomi has worked in the motor industry for six years and has been with Jaguar Land Rover as Communications Manager since 2015. Baxolile will now be responsible for the strategic direction of brand communication as well as Public Relations for Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa, reporting to Lisa Mallett, Marketing Director.