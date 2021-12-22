From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, blamed the growing jailbreak witnessed across the country on insider collaborators, saying that such acts cannot take place without officials working within the system.

The Governor therefore, advocated stiffer security measures around correctional facilities in the country to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the various formations of the service.

The Governor who stated this during a courtesy visit on him by the new Commandant, Nigerian Correctional Service Benue State Command, Julie Anyanwu also advocated for more funding for the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, for more impact.

While commending the reforms being carried out by the Federal Government in the sector, Ortom urged the Federal Ministry of Interior to make more budgetary provisions to enable the Service acquire equipment for reformation and training of inmates so they do not return to crime after serving their jail terms.

The Governor who stated that some inmates get into custody for ignorance, inability to afford legal fee for attorneys while some are completely innocent of accusations against them among others, posited that the initiative has given hope to inmates for a better life after serving jail term and not just been confined to one place.

Governor Ortom stated that as part of its commitment to ensuring hope for inmates, his administration in its first tenure, inaugurated Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy which ensured the release of many deserving inmates from custody.

The Governor explained further that in order to ensure minimum comfort for the inmates, his administration is currently constructing a befitting cell at the Makurdi Command of the Correctional Service to ease congestion, pointing out that the facility will be ready for commissioning soon.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to complementing the efforts of the Federal Government to the welfare of inmates, pointing out that the state government will continue to intervene in the challenges confronting the Correctional Service as resources permit.

Earlier, the Comptroller, Julie Anyanwu acknowledged the support of Governor Ortom to the Command, and appealed for the provision of an operational vehicle, transformer and an end to encroachment on the land housing the command’s headquarters in Makurdi.