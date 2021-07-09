From Gyang Bere, Jos

At least, four prison inmates escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre, Jos, Plateau State in the early hours of yesterday.

It was learned that those who escaped believed to be Fulani herdsmen, were arraigned before a Barkin Ladi Magistrate Court last year.

Some group of Fulani herdsmen last year stormed the Barkin-Ladi Court during sitting and overpowered the prison warders while five inmates escaped.

Spokesman of the state Correctional Centre, Geoffrey Longdien, said investigation was on to unravel what happened at the Centre.

“There was an incident at the Correctional Centre Jos, and investigation is ongoing and the full detail of the incident would be made public.”

