From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has accepted to give refresher training to the armed personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

This is sequel to the increasing spate of invasion of Custodial Centres by armed hoodlums.

The Acting Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure, had, in a letter to the Chief of Army Staff, requested for assistance in training his armed squad personnel in low intensity engagement of armed non-state actors who have made jail attack a regular feature.

In a statement, the NCoS PRO, Francis Enobore, said the training, which is expected to commence soon, will cover relevant tactical components to strengthen the capacity of Correctional Service armed guards, to engage invaders adequately and squarely.

The capacity building is one of the many strategies being designed by the management of the Service, to resist and prevent further violation of custodial centres in the country.

Since 2010, when suspected Boko Haram elements invaded Bauchi Custodial Centre to free inmates, including their members, armed hoodlums have also attacked some other Custodial Centres across the country.

Several officers have lost their lives and many others severely injured in the unprovoked attacks.