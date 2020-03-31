Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Jailbreak was averted yesterday at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kaduna State Command as inmates attempted to escape following rumour that some of their colleagues have contacted the Coronavirus right inside the facility.

The Independent Way, where the facility is located in Kaduna city centre as well as other access roads were condoned off by security agents due to the incident.

However, security agents and prison wardens have been able to bring the situation under control.

It was gathered that those suspected to have contacted the disease were allegedly seen coughing and sneezing profusely, thereby mounting pressure on others to trying to force their way out of the Correctional yard.

Comptroller of the Correctional Service, Sanusi Muazu Danmusa ,told Daily Sum that the situation has been brought under control.

The Shiites leader, Sheikh Ibraheem EL-Zakzaky and his wife are believed to be kept in the Correctional facility, following adjournment of their case sometimes ago.

This development has forced his followers to ask the Federal Government to release him immediately so as to avoid being infected with the Corona virus inside the facility.

Meanwhile, Media Spokesman to Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, Ibrahim Musa, has called on the government to release their leader and his wife, saying that their safety was no longer guaranteed at the Correctional Service.

Musa in a statement said: “Credible reports emanating from the Kaduna Correctional Centre, where the government is wrongly detaining Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife has reached the Islamic Movement in Nigeria of a turmoil leading to the opening of fire and blocking of all access roads to the Centre.

“We are rightly concerned about these developments and we strongly call on all relevant authorities to ensure that the security and safety of the Sheikh and his wife are guaranteed.

“We would hold the Federal Government responsible for any harm to them. It is the responsibility of governments to protect all inmates in such homes, especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, especially as the law presumes all to be innocent until proven otherwise by a law court.

“The case of Sheikh Zakzaky in particular, is quite different, where a Federal High Court had declared his arrest and detention as unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights.

“Furthermore, the charges for which he is standing trial at the moment have been punctured by two different courts, who tried nearly 200 members on the same charges and discharged and acquitted them.

“We therefore ,strongly demand for the immediate release of the Sheikh and his wife”.