From Gyang Bere, Jos

At least, four prison inmates have escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre, Jos, Plateau State.

It was gathered that the inmates escaped from the prison in the early hours of Thursday.

It was learned that those who escaped, believed to be Fulani herdsmen, who were arraigned before a Barking Ladi Magistrate Court last year.

It could be recalled that some group of Fulani herdsmen last year stormed the Barkin-Ladi Court during sitting and over power the prison warders before five of them inmates escaped.

But the Operatives of the Operation Safe Haven had rearrested the suspects after a thorough search and intelligent gathering and returned them to the Jos Correctional Centre.

Plateau State Spokesman of the Correctional Centre, Geoffrey Longdien said investigation was till on to unravel what exactly happened at the Centre.

“There was an incident at the Correctional Centre Jos, and investigation is going on and the full detail of the incident would be made public.”

