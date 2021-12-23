The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Enugu State Command is to with sister security agencies in the Federal Ministry of Interior to ensure security in custodial centres.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NCoS Enugu Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Chukwuemeka said that the synergy was in furtherance of the Controller-General of NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa’s meeting with the Comptroller -General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Commandant-General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to jointly work to avert jailbreak nationwide.

The PRO said that the Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Nicholas Obiako, also convened a meeting of state commanders NIS and NSCDC to discuss the security of the custodial centres in the state on Dec. 21.

“In the meeting, the security service chiefs from the ministry working in the state resolved to work together to avert jailbreak with the available resources at their disposal,” Chukwuemeka quoted the security chief as saying.

The spokesperson said that the meeting was attended by the state’s Comptroller of NIS, Mr Joachim Olumba, and the state’s Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Valentine Afrika.

Meanwhile, Obiako has assured the good people of Enugu State that custodial centres in the state would be safe and secured this season.

“Residents should be security conscious and alert during this yuletide as they celebrate moderately.

“I wish the good people of Enugu State a merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security in and around custodial centres within Enugu State has been beefed up, following the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba, on Sept.12 in neighbouring Kogi. (NAN)