From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following frequent jailbreaks of correctional centres by hoodlums, the Federal Government has directed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy its officers to the centres across the country.

In his remarks to mark the World Civil Defence Day in Abuja, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, also regretted the spate of attacks on schools saying that the school environment has suddenly become soft targets for bandits and kidnappers where innocent school children and students are randomly kidnapped for ransom.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘In the last six months, the corps has arrested about 461 suspects for various offences bordering on vandalism and attacks on critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI), cattle rustling, banditry, attacks on farmers and farmlands, illegal mining, etc,’ he stated.

‘All arrested suspects are presently undergoing prosecution in various high courts across the country while 43 convictions have equally been secured. In addition, well over a hundred illegal refineries have been destroyed within this period under review. The exhibits recovered in the course of these arrests are in the various exhibit yards in each state command for presentation in evidence during trials in courts.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

As a step to boost the manpower needs of the corps, the commandant has established a special female squad in all state formations and the national headquarters.

According to Audi, this special squad has been adequately trained, to tackle the challenge of insecurity, especially in our school environment.

‘As a step in this direction, the special female squad has been mounting surveillance in and around schools while at the same time making out time to sensitise staff and students by giving them security safety tips and educating them on the need for security consciousness and how and why they need to alert security agencies upon discovery of strange faces and strange movements within the school environment. The squad has also continued to build robust relationships with local communities and other relevant stakeholders while focusing attention on surveillance and monitoring of the school environment to checkmate incidents of violent attacks and kidnapping,’ the commandant, explained.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .