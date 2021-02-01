From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Hajj Savings Scheme, an initiative of Jaiz Bank that makes it easier for Muslims in Nigeria to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rites has been launched in Kwara and Oyo states.

The launch and awareness sensitisation in the respective States took place in Ilorin on 27th January and in Ibadan on 28th January, 2021, with many stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the occasions, Jaiz Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Hassan Usman, represented by Ismaila Adam, said the National Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) is a significant milestone for all stakeholders in the hajj ecosystem in Nigeria. He said that the importance of the scheme emanated from the fact that right “from planning, funding to actual operations, the scheme has the potential to positively affect every act and actor in the process.

“With such a scheme in place, intending pilgrims that do not have the wherewithal can gradually plan and actualise their dream without stress by saving gradually.”

He added that even those who do not live long enough to complete their savings might still in “Allah’s infinite mercy receive the reward for hajj because they are pilgrims by bringing intention (niyyat) and action (amal) together.”

Representing the Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Mr Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Hajiya Halima Jibril thanked the governments of the states for the host.

She said that HSS has several benefits among which is to assist the less privileged to save money over time to go to hajj; it also includes profits earnings from the savings.

She said: “You don’t have to sell your farmland to go to hajj as the scheme will make hajj fare affordable.”

Kadi of Kwara State, Sharia Court of Appeal, Ilorin, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, advised that it is not easy carrying people along “but with sincerity of mind and physical commitments, the success and accomplishment will be achieved.”

In his response, the Secretary to Kwara State Government, Professor Mammah Saba Jibril, welcomed the initiative, saying “with this sharia compliant scheme, intending pilgrims can now save for Hajj overtime and even specify when they intend to go for Hajj.

It will also no doubt raise the hope of less privileged Muslims ummahs to participate in the Hajj exercise by gradual deposit for Hajj”

The Chairman of Oyo state Muslims Welfare Board Prof. Sayed Tunde Malik said the scheme has the potential of bringing about financial inclusion and urged every Muslims to key into the programme

In his remarks, Governor Sayi Makinde, represented by his Chief Of Staff (COS) Mr Bisi Alaka, welcomed everyone to Ibadan. He said this is an important event taking place during his tenure as governor of Oyo State

He said: “It is an initiative that would ensure discipline and teach pilgrims financial inclusion. We will continue to implement policies that would promote the welfare of the people of the state. I therefore urge all Muslims in the state to subscribe to the scheme.”