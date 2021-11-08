From Uche Usim, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has declared a N3.3 billion profit before tax of N3.3 billion in the third quarter of this year.

This was contained in its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2021.

The results, as released to the Nigerian Exchange Group, showed a 54% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT), from N2.1 billion in September 2020 to N3.3 billion in September 2021.

The Bank also declared a 32% increase in Gross Income, from N14.24 billion realized in September 2020 to N18.78 billion at the end of September 2021.

During the period under review, the Bank’s Total Asset grew by 22% from N210 billion at the end of September 2020 to N256 billion at the end of September 2021.

The Bank’s Shareholders’ Funds for the period under review also grew by 14%, from N17.85 billion as at end of September 2020 to N20.31 billion as at end of September 2021.

Earnings per share for the period experienced a surge by 45% from 6.28 kobo in the third quarter of 2020 to 9.09 kobo at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Bank has been consistently delivered remarkable results in the last three years and the whole of the three quarters in the current year, which clearly is a reaffirmation of its continuous growth trajectory as the clear leader in Nigeria Non-Interest Banking space to its stakeholders and the general banking public.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director Hassan Usman said the Bank was able to achieve these feats, through a number of strategic initiatives which include investment in IT infrastructure, better customer engagement at all levels and strategic cost management.

He expressed profound appreciation to the Bank’s teeming customers, shareholders, regulators and other stakeholders for their immense support while calling on the general public to come on board

