From Uche Usim, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31 , 2021, which showed a 37.17 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT), from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.21 billion in December 2021. The Bank also declared a 31.76 per cent increase in Gross Income, from N19.61 billion realized in December 2020 to N25.84 billion at the end of December 2021, according to the information released to the Nigerian Exchange Group.

During the period under review, the Bank’s Total Asset grew by 19.62 per cent from N233.58 billion at the end of December 2020 to N279.42 billion at the end of December 2021. The bank’s shareholders’ funds for the period under review also grew by 14.84 per cent, from N17.85 billion as at end of December 2020 to N20.50 billion as at end of December 2021. Earnings per share for the period increased by 21.62 per cent from N9.85 in 2020 to 11.98 kobo in 2021. The bank has consistently delivered remarkable results in the last four years, which clearly is a reaffirmation of its continuous growth trajectory, being the leader in Nigeria non-interest banking space.

Its Managing Director, Hassan Usman, attributed the achievements to the bank’s footprints across the country, coupled with the strong ambition to provide par excellence service to customers while meeting their financial needs.