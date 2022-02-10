From Uche Usim, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021, which showed a 37.17% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT), from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.21 billion in December 2021.

The Bank also declared a 31.76% increase in Gross Income, from N19.61 billion realized in December 2020 to N25.84 billion at the end of December 2021, according to the information released to the Nigerian Exchange Group.

During the period under review, the Bank’s Total Asset grew by 19.62% from N233.58 billion at the end of December 2020 to N279.42 billion at the end of December 2021.

The Bank’s shareholders’ funds for the period under review also grew by 14.84%, from N17.85 billion as at end of December 2020 to N20.50 billion as at end of December 2021.

Earnings per share for the period increased by 21.62% from 9.85 kobo in 2020 to 11.98 kobo in 2021.

The Bank has consistently delivered remarkable results in the last four years, which clearly is a reaffirmation of its continuous growth trajectory, being the leader in Nigeria Non-Interest Banking space.

The Managing Director, Hassan Usman attributed the achievements to the Bank’s footprints across the country, coupled with the strong ambition to provide par excellence service to customers while meeting their financial needs.

The MD/CEO also congratulates the Board, management and staff on these achievements, acknowledging the immense hard work of staff, excellent service delivery to customers, and support from shareholders.