Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank now operates 44 branches across the country.

Its latest branch in Abuja is located at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) headquarters, bringing the number of business outlets in the Federal Capital Territory to seven.

In his opening remarks at the unveiling of the Bank’s branch operations in Abuja Wednesday, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Hassan Usman said the latest branch is meant to serve NAHCON and its environs.

He stated that the opening of the outlet was a product of the relationship between Jaiz Bank and NAHCON to ease opening of accounts for intended pilgrims.

Jaiz Bank and NAHCON, in conjunction with the State Pilgrims Welfare Board in the country, have established Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) to ease the hajj process for intended pilgrims in the country.

“The partnership will ensure a sustained hajj operation which will be beneficial to the people and open opportunities to make profits,” Usman said.

He added that since the scheme became operational in 2020, over 4,000 people have been registered and profits paid into their hajj savings accounts, a confirmation that the scheme is gaining traction.

In his remarks, Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said opening of the Branch at Hajj House was coming at the right time that Saudi Arabia has indicated signs that there would be Hajj this year.

“May this good time last forever. May it never be closed to us again. Our partnership with Jaiz Bank makes us a part of history,” the NAHCON Chairman said.

He added: “We are learning from Malaysia. With Jaiz Bank, we are among the few countries in the world to join the scheme. The scheme enables people to plan and can say with precision when they are going for hajj.”

Chairman of Jaiz Bank, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab thanked NAHCON Chairman for their support, saying “we are ready to work with you and cooperate with you.”