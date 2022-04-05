It is impossible to receive all knowledge through schooling or operating as an island. fresh ideas is one of the secrets of exploring opportunities.

It is for this sake Tajudeen Jaji Abolore, founder and CEO of Booth Night Club, is promising his customers better nightlife experience this year, following his visit to the home of Martell, the highly respected French cognac brand, in Paris.

Jaji Abolore appeared to have caught an insight and the entrepreneur seems to be anxious to get the ball rolling. In the aftermath of his visit, he shared pictures of the memorable trip to the factory where the special brand drink is brewed on his social media handles

The business man and founder of the Booth Group, which comprises Booth Champagne Bar, Room 130 bar and Booth Liquor Store in Johannesburg, averred that the trip opened his mind to tweak how he operates, in order to give clients better experiences.

The position tells the kind of open-minded individual Jaji Abolore is. Despite already establishing himself as the king of hospitality and nightlife in South Africa, the Nigerian still dreams of conquering more territories.

Jaji Abolore had in 2018, founded the Boothfest, a pan African outdoor music festival, conceived to consolidate hospitality and entertainment, and the event has attracted international artistes including Kizz Daniel, Seun Kuti and Mr P of P-Square.

The nightclub was given a special recognition as the first nightclub to hold a successful Pan African outdoor music festival in the country.

“We have planned a whole year on how to open new frontiers for the Booth Group. Our fans and clients can look forward to a scintillating 2022.”, said Jaji Abolore.

Continuing, Jaji Abolore said, “We will raise our game and reward them with big surprises”.