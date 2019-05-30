Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed former Head of Service in the state, Mrs Folashade Jaji, as the Secretary to the State Government.

This was contained in the Lagos State verified official Twitter handle.

Breaking: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu makes 1st appointment.

Names Mrs. Folashade Sherifat Jaji, former Head of Service as Secretary to the State Government. pic.twitter.com/1T7EjvkF9l — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 30, 2019

Jaji’s appointment was the first to be made by Sanwo-Olu, who was inaugurated as the fifth civilian governor of the state on Tuesday, 29 May.