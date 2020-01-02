Henry Uche

The former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, has called for improvement in the welfare of workers in the scountry.

The elder statesman also called on Governor Babajide Sonw-Olu to fulfil his campaign promises on better housing and transportation system for Lagosians.

Jakande gave the advice in Lagos when the executives of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos Council led by the TUC state Chairman, Gbenga Ekundayo, paid him a courtesy visit.

He appreciated the gesture of TUC executives and promised to do anything within his capacity to project the union, saying “I am ready to work with you and pray for the progress of TUC, I call on the federal and state governments to take the welfare of the citizens as top priorities, Nigerians deserve the best because we have a lot to take care of every one. “My door is open anytime for collaboration, let nobody take the welfare of workers for granted.”

Ekundayo, in his response told newsmen that the largest housing project in Lagos was done by the former governor, noting that such massive projects need to be consolidated with other basic needs of the people in Lagos.

The council chairman implored the Lagos State governor to expedite actions to fix the dilapidated roads networks for easy transportation and follow the legacies of governor Jakande on tackling housing deficit, health and education in the state.