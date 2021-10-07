By Chukwudi Nweje

As part of its contribution towards nurturing democracy in Nigeria, the League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC), will hold a public lecture with the theme, “Security and Human Rights’ on Tuesday 12th October 2021.

The lecture will also serve to present posthumous award to former Lagos State Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Gbolabo Ogunsanwo and renowned economist, Henry Boyo.

Others to be recognised at the event for their public service include Sam Amuka, Dan Agbese and Haroun Adamu.

The event will be chaired by a former military administrator of Imo State and one time Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), while Brigadier General S.K Usman (Rtd).will deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers include Dele Awokoya, Ted Iwere, Kadaria Ahmed and Ayo Obe, while former spokesman to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reuben Abati will be moderator.

LNC is a fellowship of top columnists committed to the nurturing and preservation of a truly democratic and progressive society. Membership of the group are writers whose columns are published weekly or with reasonable frequency in newspapers and magazines that have full-time editors.

Some notable members of LNC include Tola Adeniyi, a former Managing Director of Daily Times, who is the President, Yakubu Mohammed, Vice President, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Martins Oloja, Reuben Abati, Dare Babarinsa, Ikechukwu Amechi and Anthony Kila Secretary-General.

The event scheduled to hold at the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) office at 5 Akinola Cole Crescent, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos is strictly by invitation, even as full COVID-19 protocol will be observed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .