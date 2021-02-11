From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that former Governor of Lagos State, Chief Lateef Jakande, lived for the good of others, state and country, and his legacy of standing for all that was right for humanity would be long remembered.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, while condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, affirms that his imprint on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former National capital, will continue to awe and inspire, reminding everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

President Buhari noted that the contributions of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country, describing him as a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.

The President said he joins government and people of Lagos State, Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in mourning the veteran journalist, praying that the almighty God will receive his soul and grant him eternal rest.