Jakande was a champion of the people – Ambode

By Zika Bobby

Immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed deep shock over the demise of the first civilian governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

In a statement issued by his Executive Assistant, Hunsu Peter, the former Lagos governor sympathized with the entire family of Jakande and especially his wife, Alhaja Abimbola, whom he said had stood solidly by Baba throughout the period of his later years.

Jakande passed on in the early hours of Thursday at a ripe age of 91.

Ambode said: “The news of the demise of Baba Jakande came to me as a rude shock. He was ripe at age, but we had hoped he would live to celebrate a centenary. He further stressed that his life symbolised humility, uprightness and honesty. He was an exemplary leader, a perfect gentleman and a man of integrity and character. Lagos will forever be grateful to him for his unparalled service”.

“When I was in office I always looked forward to his fatherly advice and encouragement. Apart from that was his visible presence at state events, even with his health condition never deterred him from giving his support. This shows how he lived a very humbled and upright life throughout his sojourn here on earth”.

“This is a big loss to Lagosians and Nigerians in general. But we take solace in the fact that he left huge footprints that will remain indelible in the minds of progressive Lagosians,” the former governor said.