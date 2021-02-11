By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reacted to the death of the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, describing it as a collosal loss.

Sanwo-Olu said the late ex governor would be missed.

Alhaji Jakande, one of the foremost journalists in the country, before becoming governor of Lagos between 1979 and 1983, died on Thursday at his Ilupeju residence, at the age of 91.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on his twitter handle as he announced the passing of the former governor, noting that Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State would remain indelible for generations to come.

“With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, on behalf of the government and good people of Lagos, expressed his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the former governor and elder statesman, praying God to grant his soul Aljanat Firdaus.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

“May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Aamin,” the governor said.