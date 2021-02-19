Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the legacy bequeathed by the first Civilian Governor of the State, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, in public service will remain a reference point in annals of governance in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said the late Jakande had earned a place of pride within the coven of the nation’s political class, stressing that the name of the former Governor would continue to be synonymous with selflessness in leadership and service.

The Governor extolled the virtues of the late ex-Governor Jakande during the 8th day Fidau (Islamic funeral prayers) held for the deceased at his Ilupeju residence on Friday.

The event was attended by National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Also, Governor Kayode Fayemi, former Governor Segun Osoba, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, were part of the dignitaries at the occasion.

Sanwo-Olu said the late Jakande served with clear conscience and with the determination to leave Lagos developed than he met it. He pledged that the State Government would preserve the iconic legacy left in the service of Lagos.

He said: “Baba Jakande came into public service with sole determination to serve and leave good legacy for us. He only governed for four years and three months, but his marks and records are still visible almost 40 years after. What he did for Lagos and Nigeria are beyond what his family can bear alone.

“He was an enigma of our time and a National icon, whose leadership in public service remains a reference point. This is a time for all of us in position of leadership today to reflect on how our administration, our policies and programmes have impacted lives of the people.”

Sanwo-Olu said the honour for the deceased would not end with the Fidau, disclosing that a formal day of honour for the late Jakande was being planned by the State Government and the family would be availed of the details.

Tinubu described the late Jakande as “the most progressive politician” who lived in the current period. The APC leader recalled his foray into politics, noting that he cut his first political tooth under the late Jakande.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos, said there’s no political leader in the current dispensation that would be able to match, much less beating Jakande’s record in prudence and public resources management.

He said: “Jakande was the most progressive individual that we ever had. He was progressive to the core. We are extremely lucky in Lagos to draw from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom. Nigeria is also lucky to be served by this forward-looking politician.”

“There is no way a political leader in this age would beat Jakande’s record. He is already a martyr. It is only from our own character and our vision that we will drive our mission in today’s governance.”

National Missioner Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahaman Ahmad, in his sermon, said the late Jakande was a library in public leadership whose entire life was a testimony of service.

He admonished present league of leaders to work for the people and create legacy for which they would be remembered after leaving offices.

Also, Mudir of Markaz Islamic Institute in Agege, Sheikh Habibulah Adam Al-Ilory, said the late Jakande came to the world with destiny of impact.

“As a public administrator, the late Jakande led with fear of God and left a legacy of good governance that will never be erased on the annals of the nation,” Al-Ilory said.

Rev. Daniel Adeeko of Christ Apostolic Mission Church led a Christian prayer for the deceased .

The first son of the late former Governor, Hon. Deji Jakande, who spoke on behalf of the family, hailed Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and residents of Lagos for the support to the family since the death of their departed patriarch.

Other dignitaries at the event included all Executive Council members of the State, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, former Ogun State Governor Segun Osoba, former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, ex-Senator Ganiyu Solomon, and White Cap chiefs representing Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, among others.