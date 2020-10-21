As part of efforts to reduce Apapa gridlock, Jakys Nigeria Limited has berthed 5,000 containers on a 32,000 square meters throuput terminal at Ijegun area of Satellite Town Lagos. Apart from decongesting the Lagos Ports, importers and exporters can now get their goods faster, instead of having them stay a day more and paying huge demurrage.

Already, the terminal is 90 per cent completed, and has commenced test running about eight months ago. Also, it has gradually started taking away the pressure from the ever busy Lagos port roads and bridges

The terminal is accessed by barges from any of the port terminals, while trucks come in through the roads to evacuate the containers around Satellite Town, Lagos.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Jakys Nigeria Limited, Sir Henry Muogho while conducting officials of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on an inspection of the facility in Lagos last week, said 23,000 square meters of the terminal is already being utilised by barges, transferring loaded containers and taking off empty containers.

He told journalists that the terminal was leased to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC Shipping) and its logistics arm; Medlog for 5 years.

According to him, the terminal is a throughput terminal dedicated for only MSC containers, adding that no third party containers are allowed to come into the terminal.

He added: “Here is going to be like a throuput jetty, no third party containers are allowed to come in here, as you can see, it is only MSC containers that we have here, this means there is also a call up system for trucks to come in here.

“We have an MoU with the community that made us to build the roads, this was part of the lease agreement with MSC and Medlog.Trucks that are coming here would not be parking on the road, therefore, the nuisance value that we have at other ports and terminals, I don’t want to import them here. I also do not want to put the residents into confusion, that is why we say that there must be a call up system for trucks coming into the terminals, they come in numbers, when they are going back they go in tens.”