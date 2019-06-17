Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least one person has been confirmed dead and several houses and other properties destroyed following Sunday night armed herdsmen attacks on Tudiri and Wuroru villages at the suburb of Jalingo, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal, in a statement issued in Jalingo on Monday said no life was lost but some shops were looted, and that normalcy had returned to the troubled area following massive deployment of security personnel.

“At about 18:00hrs on Sunday, heavily- armed bandits on motorcycles invaded Tudiri village in Jauro Yinu ward, Ardo Kola LGA, and set houses ablaze.

“The command immediately mobilised patrol teams to the area, but before their arrival, the hoodlums had fled to the bush.

“It is unfortunate that some youths being apprehensive of the development blocked Nukkai, Kasuwan Bera, ATC highway in Jalingo and set disuse tyres on fire.

“Consequently, three vehicles, two motorcycles and three tricycles were burnt, but with the timely the intervention of security operatives, the situation was brought under control.

“No death was recorded and the situation is closely monitored by the security agencies in a bid to forestall any further breakdown of law and order, even as normalcy is returning to the area.”

However, Mr. Jerry Tidri who witnessed the attack said one person was killed at Wuroru village while other persons are still missing.

Our correspondent reports that while normalcy is gradually returning to the state capital, some residents in the affected areas were seen moving their valuables to other parts of the town for fear of possible further attacks.