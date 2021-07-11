By Olakunle Olafioye

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has debunked the report that the Saturday’s devastating flood which reportedly ravaged several communities and submerged over 300 houses in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, was caused by the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameron.

A statement released by the agency and signed by its Director General, Engineer Clement Nze on Sunday, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Sun, attributed the incident to flash flood occasioned by localized heavy downpour which occured between the night of Friday, July 9 and the dawn of, Saturday July 10.

Several media outlets had on Saturday reported the devastation caused by the flood and attributed it to the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, a report

NIHSA said was untrue.

The statement by the agency reads in part. ” The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, wishes to state that the flash flood was caused by localized heavy downpour that occurred from the night of Friday, 9 July till around 4.00am Saturday, July 10, 2010 in Mayo Goi area of Jalingo town.

“However, report from NIHSA Yola Office stated that poor or lack of drainage systems, building erected within flood paths etc, aggravated the flood and not the release of water from Lagdo Dam from Cameroon.

“It should be noted that at this period of the year, impoundment of water into the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon for hydro power generation is still in progress. Under normal circumstances it is usually around 3rd week of September that the Lagdo Dam reservoir approaches an elevation of 213m. Spillage of water can only take place once the reservoir level approaches 216m. Therefore, no release of water from Lagdo Dam ever took place.”

The statement further stated that Jalingo, in Taraba State is downstream Adamawa State. ” Before any flood arising from the release of water from Lagdo Dam could submerge any town in Taraba State, the following towns in Adamawa State, upstream Taraba State would have been submerged, Wuroboki, Lau, Jimeta, Ibbi, Numan, Yola etc all in Adamawa State,” the statement read.