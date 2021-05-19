From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Amid grossly inadequate funding, the Chairman of Jalingo local government area, Alhaji Abdulnasiru Bobboji, has constructed bridges, clinics and other critical infrastructure to address the critical needs of the people.

Bobboji, who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo on Tuesday, said that despite the paucity of funds, the local government has to go out of it’s way to address some of the needs of the people that would otherwise make their conditions of living extremely miserable and difficult.

Bobboji said that in line with this motive, the local government has constructed a bridge at Bashin village to ease movement between Bashin village linking Takanaban and Bashin Jalo villages in Turaki B ward of the local government after a gully erosion severed the road.

He said that the local government is currently constructing another bridge at Gongon Mahuja village in Wuro Sembe area where the community was completely cut off from the rest of the town because a gully erosion destroyed the road completely.

‘Gentlemen, I must say it is always a pleasure to have you around and I must commend your good works in ensuring stability in our dear state. In line with our blueprint to provide basic governance to our people, I can tell you that we have commenced work on the construction of bridge at Gongon Mahuja village in Wuro Sembe area where the community was completely cut off from the rest of the town because of a gully erosion that destroyed the road completely,’ he said.

‘This multi million naira project has received the applaud of the locals and is almost a 100% completed. You are aware that we have completed the construction of the bridge at Bashin village which was also cut off due to erosion. We have such other projects ongoing.

‘In the area of health, we have constructed the Dr Aisha Shettima Memorial PHC, built in memory of the first victim of Lasser Fever in the state, to attend to the people of the area. You know that this is the heart of town and there is high concentration of the population there. And so it became very important for us to do this project so that the people there would not have to go and cluster at the FMC which is a distant away especially in cases of emergency,’ Bobboji said.

The chairman noted that in complimenting the efforts of the state government in provision of stable water supply, the council has taken up the initiative to constantly maintain the over two hundred and seventy boreholes across the local government to ensure that they are fully functional at all times.

One of the residents of Gongon Mahuja village, Mr Irimiya Kotoro, told Daily Sun that ‘this bridge will really help us to move about better and to take our produce to Jalingo easily. Before, it cost only hundred Naira to go to town but since the water destroyed our road, we now pay almost five hundred Naira because they have to follow through other neighboring villages before going to town.’