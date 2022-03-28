From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that 1,837,011 candidates successfully registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the end of the registration window that closed last Saturday.

JAMB disclosed the information in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, adding that the figure included the Direct Entry (DE) candidates.

Its spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, had in a statement last week maintained that there won’t be an extension of the registration window for the UTME/DE, hence he charged interested candidates to get registered to avoid losing the opportunity.

Benjamin stated that JAMB was working on a tight schedule, hence the option of deadline extension won’t be considered because of the fact that other examination bodies, notably, NECO, WAEC or NABTEB, have their slots and JAMB cannot encroach into the slot.

Meanwhile, JAMB disclosed that N238, 105, 700 cumulative amount derived from the regulated N700 service charges from the fifth week of the exercise has been remitted to its accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres.

The Board said that it has made significant progress in the registration of candidates for the 2022 UTME exercise, when compared to the 2021 exercise, attributing the improvement to its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

JAMB urged candidates to guard all their information jealously, and ensure that their details do not fall into wrong hands.

It informed candidates that no official in the registration value chain was authorised to keep candidates’ profile codes, UTME registration number or phone numbers, which was made available to them at the point of registration.

It urged all candidates who registered and showed interest in sitting for its mock exercise to note the date, April 9, and be prepared.