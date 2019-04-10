Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will on Thursday, April 11, kick-start the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide.

From available records, over 1.7 million candidates successfully registered for the 2019 UTME and will participate in the week-long exercise in 698 Computer Based Test (CBT) centers across Nigeria.

JAMB, last week, conducted the UTME optional mock exam for thousands of candidates that indicated interest to participate in the exam in course of registration.

JAMB said it used the mock exam to test-run its systems and expose the students to what CBT and UTME look like.

Its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told our correspondent that all was set for the commencement of the exam, adding that all the loopholes that were discovered through the platform of the mock exam had been corrected.

He assured candidates that JAMB will conduct one of the most seamless, credible and acceptable UTME this year, using its sophisticated and upgraded systems.

He appealed to the candidates to get acquainted with the rules and regulations guiding UTME and avoid any action that might disqualify them from participating in the exam.