Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute change in plan, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will kick-start this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide, tomorrow.

From available records, over 1.7 million candidates successfully registered for the UTME and will participate in the week-long exercise in 698 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Last week, JAMB conducted the UTME optional mock examination for thousands of candidates that indicated interest to participate in the exam in course of registration.

JAMB said it used the mock exam to test-run its systems and exposed the students to what CBT and UTME looks like.

Its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told Daily Sun that all is set for commencement of the examination, and added that all loopholes that were discovered through the platform of the mock examination have been corrected.

Benjamin assured candidates that “JAMB will conduct one of the most seamless, credible and acceptable UTME this year, using its sophisticated and upgraded systems.” He appealed to the candidates to get acquainted with the rules and regulations guiding UTME and avoid any action that might disqualify them from participating in the examination.