Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said it has accredited over 650 Computer Based Test (CBT), centres for its upcoming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board has fixed March 14 to April 4, while an optional mock examination for candidates is scheduled for February 18.

Similarly, the board had said that it would commence the sales of its registration documents from Monday, Jan. 13, to Monday, February 17.

Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday, arrangements for the commencement of the sales of the documents nationwide had been concluded.

“We are set to go. Logistics have been put in place to ensure a smooth process.

“Like you may know, over 650 CBT centres have been accredited for this year’s examination and the board expects nothing short of the best practices.

“We have clearly defined the process, just like we have also put mechanism in place that will address any challenge or challenges that may arise before, during and even after the examination.

“We also want to emphasise the fact that there is no going back on the use of the National Identification Number (NIN), for the acquisition of the registration documents by prospective candidates,” he said.

He urged candidates seeking to sit for this year’s UTME and who are yet to acquire the NIN to intensify efforts to do so in order to participate in the examination.