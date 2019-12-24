Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced new dates for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other criteria for registration and participation in the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, at a meeting with Commissioners of Education and stakeholders in Abuja, yesterday, said mock examination will hold on February 18, while the UTME examination will commence on March 14, 2020 and end on April 4, 2020.

Oloyede said intending candidates for the mock examination should indicate interest in the cause of registration, and that the registration window for the mock examination would be opened between January 13 – February 1, 2020.

He also disclosed that the registration for UTME and Direct Entry (DE) would be done simultaneously, and the window will open on January 13 – February 17, 2020.

Prof. Oloyede said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) would play a bug role in the forthcoming exams and advised candidates to strictly follow the registration guidelines as highlighted by JAMB and NIMC. He said candidates that fall short of the guidelines would be disqualify and also denied access to the examination hall.

The JAMB boss registered his displeasure with the poor level of cooperation received from operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centers even as he described some of the CBT operators as criminals.

“Nigerians, obviously, don’t understand why we come down hard on the CBT centres. It is because many of them are criminals and fraudsters, and we have no apology for that. We have delisted over 130 of them that were previously found guilty of misconduct.