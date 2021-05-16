The changes were, perhaps, due to hitches experienced by thousands of candidates who are trying to register for the examination using the National Identification Number (NIN), made compulsory for all candidates interest- ed in participating in the examination.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the new dates at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the UTME registration, which was supposed to end on May 15, had been extended by two weeks to May 29. The UTME examination, which was hitherto fixed to hold between 5th and 19th June 2021, will now commence on June 19, 2021, and run till July 3, 2021, while the mock examination was supposed to be on May 28, 2021,was shifted to June 3, 2021. Prof. Oloyede said the board remained committed to the credibility of the system, hence it would consider the interest of candidates particularly those having NIN challenges. He said the board would dispatch monitoring teams to states during the extension period, in addition to a committee under the chairmanship of the Director (ICT) of the Federal Ministry of Education to seek for an alternative value-added service (VAS) company. He announced that the board had secured the commitment of the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) to give priority attention to UTME/DE prospective candidates.