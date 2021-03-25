Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration.

A statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at point of registration.

“This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise. Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng. The approved schedule for registration and examination are that registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents. Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24. UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021.”

The statement said venues of the examination would be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town. It also added that registration fee for the 2021 application documents remained N3, 500 and N500 for recommended reading text.

It said urther information regarding registration processes and requirements would be made available on JAMB’s official website and advertisement in the electronic and print media from April 5.