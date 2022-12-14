From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the training of stakeholders on automation of curriculum, accreditation and admissions in tertiary institutions in the South East.

The training was to enlighten institutions and regulatory agencies on the use of the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS) and Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) platforms which were newly introduced by the body.

Vice Chancellors, registrars, admission officers and other stakeholders from all tertiary institutions in the South East were part of the training.

Declaring the event open in Enugu on Tuesday, the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed that the training would allow participants to key into the system which was designed to bridge the communication gap between the board, Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) regulatory bodies and tertiary institutions in the country.

He said that the commission is committed to easing admission processes in tertiary institutions and curbing irregularities in admission processes in the country.

On his part, South East Zonal Director of JAMB, Ebere Okeke said that the training was to ensure a faster, shorter and coordinated tertiary admission processes in the South East.

She said: “The commission is in synergy with NABTEB, NCC, and other regulatory bodies and institutions. We are now on one platform and whatever information the admission officer receives is what the Vice Chancellor, regulatory bodies and JAMB will receive.

“Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), was designed to guide and enhance the communication and information sharing between the board and registrars of institutions and bridge the communication gaps that exist before between the regulatory bodies, the board and the institutions.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, commended JAMB for the initiative, adding that the board has consistently taken the lead in digitization of processes in the education sector.