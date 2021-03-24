From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the commencement of the sale of 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) forms.

JAMB said the registration exercise which will take place in 700 centres across the country will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday May 15.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates, and there would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents

Dr Fabian said that, in addition to other conditions, candidates must supply National Identity Number (NIN) to be registered for UTME/DE.

He disclosed that a mock examination, which is optional, will be held on Friday, April 30 for those ​who indicated interest and registered ​before 24th ​of April, 2021, while the UTME will hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, and the venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town.

JAMB disclosed that the registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3,500 and N500 for the recommended reading text, urging interested candidates to get acquainted with the procedure in order not to make mistakes that could possibly disqualify them.