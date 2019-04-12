Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some candidates who participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT) of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday in Asaba, Delta State have called on the examination body to re-schedule the exercise. They decried the slow pace of the accreditation process, lamenting that while a couple of them did not even sit for the examination, others who sat for it could not conclude as a result of the drawback caused by the accreditation. One of the candidates who sat for the examination at Hollywood Secondary School, Asaba, Justice Efe, said he was almost denied entry the examination hall as the accreditation machine failed to recognise his fingerprints after several attempts. Efe said the accreditation process was very slow, adding that at the end, the machine could not even recognise the thumb print of the candidate. He lamented that when eventually he was cleared, there was no sufficient time to attempt the questions, and called on the management of JAMB to cancel Friday’s exercise, and re-schedule it for another date, after all supporting logistics had been properly put in place. Efe noted that he was even lucky to have attempted the examination, adding that most of his colleagues were denied as they could not get accredited throughout the duration of the exercise. Besides Efe, a concerned parent lamented that his two children whom he enrolled with his “hard earned money” could not sit for the examination, alleging that the machine failed to accredit them. The concerned parent who did not want his name in print, called for a refund of the enrolment fee if the management of JAMB was not ready to re-schedule the exercise. According to him, “my children came home with long faces, and I initially thought that the questions were difficult until they narrated their frustrations. “The machine failed to recognize their thumbprints, and as such, they were denied entry into the examination hall. I want to appeal to JAMB to organize another examination as soon as possible so that the year will not be wasted. If not, it will not be out of place to ask for a refund.”