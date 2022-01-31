From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a minor changes in its initial timelines for the conduct of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB, last week, announced that it will commence the sale of application document for the 2022 UTME/Direct Entry on February 12th, 2022, and it will run till March 19th, 2022.

It also announced that the UTME exercise will begin on April 20th and run till 30th April, 2022; while the mock examination for candidates who want to get acquainted with Computer Base Test (CBT), will hold on April 2nd, 2022.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin released on Monday, confirmed that it has effected some changes in the initial dates announced for the UTME exercise.

It explained that the adjustments was meant to accommodate the interest of candidates who would be sitting for the UTME and others examinations, to ensure they are not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination.

JAMB said its ultimate goal is to ensure maximal benefits to potential candidates, hence the decision to adjust its examination timelines.

Meanwhile, in the revised date, JAMB said the date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from 12th February to 19th March, 2022, remains as stated earlier.

However, the UTME exercise which was initially scheduled for 20th April to 30th April, 2022, will now be held from Friday, 6th to Monday,16th May, 2022.

Similarly, the mock-UTME exercise that was earlier scheduled for 2nd April, 2022, would now be held on 16th April, 2022, and it’s for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit the mock-UTME.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while appraising his Management team on the compelling need for the adjustments, said, “As a responsive organisation, the interests of candidates and the public alike would continue to shape our actions. In addition, the inputs of critical components of the society were sorted and factored into the planning process.”

Meanwhile, JAMB has explained that certificates issued by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) are recognized for admission purposes except for Advanced General Certificate in Education (NAGCE) that are also issued by NABTEB but not recognized by law.

He said: “The National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC), National Business Certificate (NBC), the Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC),and the Modular Trade Certificate( MTC) issued by NABTEB) are valid, recognised and acceptable for the purpose of admission by JAMB as prescribed by law.

“However, what is not recognised, approved or known to law is the NABTEB NAGCE. We are constrained to make this clarification to remove all doubts as to what is acceptable or otherwise.”

He, therefore, advised candidates who have the right certification from NABTEB and other recognised bodies to pursue their admission dreams without any hinderance.