Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has successfully conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for no fewer than 200 foreign candidates, last weekend.

It said the examination was successfully conducted in seven countries namely: Ghana, United Kingdom, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Cote d’ Ivoire, South Africa and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The information was contained in a JAMB’s weekly bulletin released in Abuja, on Sunday. It confirmed that the exercise was successful across the seven countries that participated in the examination.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the report from its officials deployed to monitored the examination, revealed that the candidates, particularly Nigerians, were elated with the various innovations and professionalism brought to bear on the conduct of the examination by JAMB.

They also expressed appreciation to the Board for the opportunity to achieve their dreams and aspirations for tertiary education.

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior official of the Board who monitored the examination in one of the countries said, “We are indeed happy that we achieved the feat especially as we had people who came around to observe and understudy the process.

“They were equally happy and impressed with what they saw on ground. We know it can only be better because we have the capacity and all it takes to move Nigeria to next level.”

Fred Ezeh, Abuja