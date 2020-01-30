Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has detected a new trick being deployed by operators of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres that would greatly affect the chances of “innocent” candidates in the coming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB, some of the CBT centre operators were found to have extended their unique Virtual Private Network (VPN) access codes to unaccredited locations and computer systems contrary to rules of engagement.

In addition to that, it discovered that some of the CBT centre operators also registered computer systems that are not theirs with fictitious names and also supplied false information for their selfish gains.

The Board said the extension and some other infractions was done without the consent of JAMB, and neither was the candidates aware they were engaged in illegal registration which would automatically deny access to examination hall on their scheduled date.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who paraded some of the CBT centre operators in Abuja, yesterday, expressed disappointment that the fraudulent activities of CBT centre operators and promised to prosecute them to serve as deterrent to other CBT operators who might want to engage in irregularities.

Oloyede, disclosed that JAMB was able to detect the cyber crime due to its sophisticated technology which has placed JAMB ahead of the fraudulent activities of CBT centre operators anywhere in Nigeria.

He said that exact number of affected candidates are yet unknown, but the system put in place would detect the candidates, and also deny them entry into the examination hall.

However, he assured affected candidates that its system is looking into the discovery and the affected CBT centres would be sanctioned, while the fate of affected candidates would be looked into so that their chances would not be ruin by the inordinate ambition of CBT centre operators.

Oloyede advised candidates to visit accredited CBT centres and quit patronizing people who disguise as helpers or assistants who would end up defrauding them and ruining their chances of having a stress-free experience.

He said: “On examination day, many candidates and their parents would besiege CBT centres, shouting and accusing JAMB of being incompetent. Many of them would confess that they patronise unregistered locations. But our system always detect these infractions and punishment applied.”