Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has apprehended one Rejoice Chekwube Mordi, who the exam body said falsified her result with the help of a syndicate specialising in the practice.

In a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, the JAMB confirmed that Mordi claimed to had falsified her 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result from 164 to 264, and had accused the exam body of issuing her two results.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, we invited her and her father, Frank Mordi. We had overwhelming evidence that she falsified her result. We offered her window to redress their claims but she refused,” the JAMB said.

“After thorough examination of the evidence at hand and display of phone records of the petitioner, she owned up to the misdeeds. She also revealed how she met an agent who collected her registration number and three of her friends for result upgrade.”

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede cautioned students against the activities of fraudulent persons who make unrealistic promises to candidates.

He said the candidate has been handed over to the police for further interrogation aimed at revealing her collaborators for the purposes of prosecution.

Meanwhile, the father of the candidate has apologised to the JAMB for the misdeed of his daughter.

“If she had informed me about her transaction with a man she claimed she met at the CBT centre in company of her three friends, I wouldn’t had followed her to JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja,” the distraught father said.