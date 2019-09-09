Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, said it has apprehended a lady who specialises in the falsification of result for candidates.

JAMB, in a statement said the lady, Mordi, when caught initially claimed that her 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result were falsified, and had accused JAMB of giving her two results.

JAMB said: “Upon receipt of the complaint, we invited her and her father. We had overwhelming evidence that she falsified her result. We offered her the window to retrace their claims, but she refused.

“After thorough examination of the evidence at hand and display of phone records of the petitioner, she owned up to the misdeeds. She also revealed how she met an agent who collected her registration number and three of her friends for result upgrade.”

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, cautioned students against the activities of some fraudulent people who move about making unrealistic promises to candidates.

He said the candidate has been handed over to police for further interrogation aimed at revealing her collaborators for prosecution.

Meanwhile, JAMB has sealed a deal with the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to offer efficient biometric registration of candidates for 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The deal indicated that the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) will serve as the bridge to the facility and will ensure the efficiency and credibility of the system.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin, confirmed that a technical committee had been inaugurated to fine-tune modalities and address problems that could militate against the successful take-off of the new registration regime.

NIMC Director General, Aliyu Abubakar, told the parties that they have secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) mandating all private and government agencies to forward their data to NIMC.

He disclosed that the idea would enable NIMC to produce the data collated for national security and development.

Said Abubakar: “With private and other government agencies in the picture, we would ensure that we have more than 10, 000 centres so that every ward in Nigeria will have an enrolment centre nearest to him.”

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, however, admitted that issue sof citizen identities, biometrics and photographs were not part of the Board’s core mandate.

He was optimistic that the collaboration and use of National Identification Number (NIN) for registration in UTME would serve as a potent weapon in reducing all registration related fraud and other unwholesome practices perpetrated by candidates in the build-up to 2020 UTME.