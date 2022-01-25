From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), yesterday, announced that it would begin sales of application forms for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on February 12. It would run till March 19.

It said the UTM examinations would begin on April 20 and run till 30 April, while the mock examination for candidates who want to get acquainted with Computer Base Test (CBT) would hold on April 2.

JAMB also said it would not accept the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) Advanced Level (A’L) as entry requirement for Direct Entry candidates into tertiary institutions. The information contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released, yesterday, explained that its rejection of NABTEB Advanced Level was because it discovered that relevant government policies on A Level programmes do not permit NABTEB from conducting advanced level examination.

JAMB’s Director of Admissions, Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, in a written directive to vice-chancellors and other heads of tertiary institutions said the examination body would not process admission of any candidate with NABTEB A/L certificate.

“It has come to our notice that some institutions are accepting NABTEB A/L GCE as a qualification for Direct Entry (DE) Admissions. JAMB is aware that NABTEB is not authorised to offer GCE and is, therefore, compelled to take appropriate action. Any A/L GCE Certificate issued by NABTEB is, therefore, not registrable with JAMB and the Board would not process the admission of any candidate with such a result. Candidates who wish to enlist for A/Level examinations are to take note.”